Vestavia Hills City Council to have emergency meeting Thursday

× Expand File photo Vestavia City Council members include, from left, Paul Head, Rusty Weaver, Mayor Ashley Curry, George Pierce and Kimberly Cook.

The Vestavia Hills City Council has called an emergency meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday, June 26, at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

While the beginning of the meeting is open to the public, the council plans to go into a private executive session to discuss the potential purchase or sale of property, as allowed by state law.

No action will be taken at Thursday's meeting, City Clerk Becky Leavings said in an email.

Editor's note: This post was updated at 9:32 p.m. to include a comment from City Clerk Becky Leavings.