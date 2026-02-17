Vestavia Hills City Council sets strategic planning dates

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The new Vestavia Hills City Council meets officially for the first time on Nov. 3, 2026.

The Vestavia Hills City Council has scheduled two days of strategic planning for Monday and Tuesday of next week, Feb. 23-24.

The annual strategic planning session gives the council a chance to hear updates from department heads throughout the city, as well as from the Vestavia Hills school system and contractors working on capital projects for the city.

In addition to being on the receiving end of information, council members will have time to discuss their thoughts about the most pressing needs in the city and what projects should take priority this year and in the years ahead.

City Manager Jeff Downes said that gives him and city staff the framework to know how to proceed to fulfill the council’s wishes.

Monday’s session begins at 7:30 a.m. in the council chambers at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway and goes through 5 p.m., with a break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and two other smaller breaks. Tuesday, they are scheduled to pick back up at 7:30 a.m. and go through 2 p.m., with a break for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. All sessions are open to the public.

Here is the anticipated schedule:

MONDAY, FEB. 23:

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. — Breakfast; introduction; review of 2025 strategic plan and accomplishments; Vestavia Hills Connect review and conclusions; review of financial condition; poll of council members regarding 2025 accomplishments

9-9:15 a.m. — Break

9:15-9:45 a.m. — Communications, branding and economic development updates

9:45-10:45 a.m. — Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex design and construction review (police east side operations center, maintenance facility, parks and leisure services and eastside library/community center)

10:45-11:15 a.m. — Renovation of Fire Station No. 4; Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center pool heater

11:15 a.m.-noon — Fire Department briefing

Noon-1 p.m. — Lunch

1-1:45 p.m. — Police Department briefing

1:45-2:45 p.m. — Economic development updates (former Days Inn property, The Bray Town Center, Place AI metrics

2:45-3 p.m. — Break

3-3:30 p.m. — Finance Department briefing

3:30-4 p.m. — Library briefing

4-5 p.m. — Foundational infrastructure: roadways and stormwater management

TUESDAY, FEB. 24

7:30-7:45 a.m. — Breakfast and recognition of employee milestones

7:45-8:15 a.m. — Vestavia Hills City Schools briefing

8:15-9:15 a.m. — Legislative risks and opportunities (entertainment districts, legislative session update, THC/edible products regulation)

9:15-9:30 a.m. — Break

9:30-10:45 a.m. — Pedestrian connectivity and community enhancements (building safety, information technology, Municipal Court, human resources, city clerk/administration

10:45-11:15 a.m. — Parks and Leisure Services Department briefing

11:15-11:45 a.m. — Public Works Department in-house capabilities and cartegraph

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Lunch

12:45-2 p.m. — City Council priority discussion and ranking; strategic plan amendments, prioritize 2026 actions and plans