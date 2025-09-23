Vercher captures victory in Vestavia Hills City Council runoff

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Michael Vercher, a candidate for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3, talks with a voter outside the polling site at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church on municipal election day — Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Michael Vercher came away with the win in Tuesday’s election runoff for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3.

With all six polling places reporting results, Vercher captured 2,006 votes (56% of the total) in the race, while Brian DeMarco came away with 1,586 votes (44%).

Vercher will be filling the seat being vacated by Paul Head when the new City Council is sworn into office on Nov. 3.

Vercher, 51, has been an attorney for the Christian & Small law firm for more than 25 years and is the immediate past chairman of Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission. He has lived in Vestavia Hills 15 years and is a Leadership Vestavia Hills graduate. This was his first run for public office.

Efforts to reach Vercher for comment Tuesday night were unsuccessful, but Vercher in the past has said he’s passionate about the city of Vestavia Hills and wants to help keep up the momentum he has seen the city build in the last 10 years or so.

“I’m excited about where Vestavia Hills is headed, and I want to be a part of it. I want to help out,” he said. “I have a strong desire for us to make sure Vestavia Hills is a place where, if you’re relocating to Birmingham from another area or coming here from outside the city, this is where you want to live and this is where you want to set up your business.”

The most pressing issue facing the city right now is dealing with the city’s growth to the east, Vercher said. While he lives in the western part of the city, he knows it’s important to make sure everyone in the city has the same level of services, and that’s a concern he has heard from some people living in the east, whether that’s police and fire services or library and parks and recreation amenities, he said.

Vercher also had indicated he is a strong supporter of the school system and wants to work with school officials, now that a proposed tax increase failed in 2023, to find figure out another way to get the school system the resources it needs to take care of things like roof replacements and updates to heating and air conditioning equipment.

The Vestavia Hills school system is the crown jewel of the city, and that needs to be protected, he said.

There’s also a need to beautify the major entryways into the city so that when people are driving into Vestavia Hills, the atmosphere reflects the high quality of life that exists in the city, he said.

DeMarco on Tuesday night said he was very pleased with the turnout for his City Council runoff with Vercher.

“I was just happy to see that many people show back up,” DeMarco said. “It just wasn’t in our favor. We fought a good, hard fight, and that’s about it. I hope this city continues to thrive and move forward, and I hope Mike does a great job. I care about this city, and I care about everybody in it. That’s not going to change because I didn’t win.”

DeMarco said he’ll move on and go to work Wednesday and keep on with his days.

“It was a great learning experience for me,” he said of the election. “Short of a few little issues, I think it was a great campaign by everybody that ran. I really do. We all kept it within the lines, and nobody got too nasty. Just your typical political jabs, but nothing I couldn’t handle and that I’m sure Mike or Jacob [Pugh, the third candidate for Council Place 3] couldn’t handle. I think Vestavia really showed up and kept this election a lot classier than some of our neighborhing cities, so I’m happy about that.”

Joining Vercher on the City Council on Nov. 3 will be incumbent Councilwoman Kimberly Cook (who won re-election to her Place 2 seat over Karl Julian on Aug. 26), incumbent Councilman Rusty Weaver (who was unopposed this time around for Council Place 1), Ali Pilcher (who was unopposed to replace her father, George Pierce in Council Place 4) and Mayor Ashley Curry (who won re-election over challenger Richard Cheatwood).

