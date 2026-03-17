Vestavia Hills City Council rezones Cahaba Heights land for 14 homes

× Expand Sketch courtesy of Signature Hom Signature Homes plans to build 14 homes at the corner of Bellwood Drive and Autumn Lane in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This is one of the proposed home designs.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday agreed to rezone 4.3 acres in Cahaba Heights to make way for 14 new single-family homes.

The property is off Bellwood Drive and Autumn Lane and is the same property that this past fall was proposed for 59 townhomes. The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission in October unanimously recommended approval for the townhome development by Taylor Burton, but Burton ended up withdrawing his request before it went to the City Council for approval due to public objections to the density of the development.

Numerous people in the community said townhomes at that location did not fit the character of the surrounding neighborhood.

Now, Jonathan Belcher with Signature Homes is planning to build 14 single-family homes on the same property, which city officials said is more preferable than 59 townhomes. There was no opposition to the 14 homes at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The property in question is comprised of four lots at 3130, 3136 and 3152 Bellwood Drive and 4050 Autumn Lane. The lots previously were zoned as an R-4 medium-density residential district or R-8 townhouse residential district, but now are zoned as an R-9 planned residential district.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Signature Homes plans to build 14 single-family homes on 4.3 acres at the corner of Bellwood Drive and Autumn Lane in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.