Vestavia Hills City Council reschedules second May meeting to May 21

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills City Council listens to a presentation from Parks and Leisure Services Director Jamie Lee during a strategic planning session on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills City Council this week rescheduled its second monthly meeting in May from Monday, May 26, to Wednesday, May 21, due to the Memorial Day holiday on May 26.

The meeting will be at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway at 6 p.m.

The council also canceled its May 19 work session because that is the night of the graduation service for the Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2025. The graduation ceremony will be at the Pete Hannah Center at Samford University at 800 Lakeshore Drive at 7 p.m.