Vestavia Hills City Council picks Regions Bank for $10.8 million loan

× Expand Logos courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills, Regions

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night chose Regions Bank to provide financing for $10.8 million worth of expenditures, including $6 million for the artificial turf on the baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park.

The city also plans to spend at least $1 million for police vehicles, $910,000 for a new fire truck, at least $500,000 for an ambulance and about $400,000 for a vacuum truck to clean out stormwater pipes. The vacuum truck has already arrived.

Regions Bank was one of eight banks to bid on the full $10.8 million loan and had the lowest gross cost of capital at $1,869,000. Regions has the city’s main operating account, but this was the first time Regions has won the city’s annual short-term loan package since 2018, Finance Director Zach Clifton said.

“They made a fantastic bid,” he said.

Regions will put the $10.8 million in an account that earns 3.5% interest until the city is ready to spend it, so that interest will lower the cost of capital further, Clifton said.

City Manager Jeff Downes reminded the council that the city plans to borrow $34.5 million in long-term debt in the coming year and is assessing the interest rate environment to determine the best time to move forward with that effort.

That long-term debt will help the city fund other major projects such as the construction of a police operations and training center next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex (estimated to cost $14.6 million), expansion and renovation of Fire Station No. 4 in Liberty Park (costing $6 million), and construction of a new maintenance facility next to the SHAC (estimated to cost $3.3 million), Downes said.

In other business Monday, the Vestavia Hills City Council: