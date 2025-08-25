Vestavia Hills City Council hires Doster Construction to manage Liberty Park projects

× Expand Map courtey of CMH Architects This is the conceptual master plan for new facilities at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. New facilties planned include a satellite library along Sweeney Hollow Road, a police operations building and a new public works and park maintenance building.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday agreed to hire Doster Construction to serve as a construction manager for more than $30 million worth of projects.

Most of the projects are slated to take place in Liberty Park over the next two to three years, City Manager Jeff Downes said. That includes the renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 4, a satellite library facility, police operations center, a new public works and park maintenance building, demolition of the existing park maintenance building at the Liberty Park softball fields, reconfiguration of the back softball park entrance, and construction of an access road to reach the new library, police and park maintenance buildings.

But Doster also will oversee the installation of a pool heater at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park.

The construction projects will be staggered to help the city spread out the costs. The fire station expansion, pool heater and access road are expected to come first in fiscal 2026, while the police facility, satellite library, maintenance building and new back entrance to the softball fields should happen in fiscal 2027, Downes said.

Doster was one of six companies interviewed as a potential construction manager, he said. The company will be paid 1.75% of the total construction cost, which is estimated to be about $535,000, plus a minimum of $15,512 a month during the pre-construction phase and the hourly billing rates of supervisory personnel.

Doster will oversee the bidding out of various construction packages to other contractors.Mayor Ashley Curry said Doster Construction not only had a competitive cost but also will have some of its best people on the job, bringing their “A team” to oversee the work for the city.

“I’m ready to get all these things going,” Curry said.

