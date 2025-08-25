Vestavia Hills City Council hires Doster Construction to manage Liberty Park projects

Map courtey of CMH Architects
This is the conceptual master plan for new facilities at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. New facilties planned include a satellite library along Sweeney Hollow Road, a police operations building and a new public works and park maintenance building.
The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday agreed to hire Doster Construction to serve as a construction manager for more than $30 million worth of projects.
Most of the projects are slated to take place in Liberty Park over the next two to three years, City Manager Jeff Downes said. That includes the renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 4, a satellite library facility, police operations center, a new public works and park maintenance building, demolition of the existing park maintenance building at the Liberty Park softball fields, reconfiguration of the back softball park entrance, and construction of an access road to reach the new library, police and park maintenance buildings.
But Doster also will oversee the installation of a pool heater at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park.
The construction projects will be staggered to help the city spread out the costs. The fire station expansion, pool heater and access road are expected to come first in fiscal 2026, while the police facility, satellite library, maintenance building and new back entrance to the softball fields should happen in fiscal 2027, Downes said.
Doster was one of six companies interviewed as a potential construction manager, he said. The company will be paid 1.75% of the total construction cost, which is estimated to be about $535,000, plus a minimum of $15,512 a month during the pre-construction phase and the hourly billing rates of supervisory personnel.
Doster will oversee the bidding out of various construction packages to other contractors.Mayor Ashley Curry said Doster Construction not only had a competitive cost but also will have some of its best people on the job, bringing their “A team” to oversee the work for the city.
“I’m ready to get all these things going,” Curry said.
In other business Monday, the City Council:
- Gave approval for the operation of a dog grooming business called Splash and Dash Groomeries and Boutique in the Shoppes at City Hall at 1064 Montgomery Highway.
- Gave approval for the Alabama Department of Transportation to move forward with a drainage improvement and pipe replacement project along Interstate 459 near Cahaba River Road between mile marker 19.2 and mile marker 19.4.
- Annexed a single-family residence at 1720 Vestaview Lane and rezoned it from a Jefferson County R-1 residential district to a Vestavia Hills R-2 residential district.
- Gave approval for Big Bad Breakfast to sell alcoholic beverages at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, Suite 101, in Cahaba Heights.
- Gave approval for Bangkok Street Foods to sell alcoholic beverages at 3737 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 113.
- Gave approval for the mayor and city manager to execute a contract with Gresham Smith for design of a sidewalk at the new U.S. 31 pedestrian bridge.