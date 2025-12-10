Plans changed for southern gateway sign along US 31

× Expand Sketch by Environmental Design Studio This sketch shows revised plans for the southern gateway project along U.S. 31 at the southern entrance to Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Illuminated letters spelling out "Vestavia Hills" now will be wrapped in front of the existing Sybil Temple replica.

Vestavia Hills officials have changed the plans for a major part of the southern gateway improvement project along U.S. 31 near Interstate 65.

The plan approved by the City Council in mid-October included a 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long wall with “Vestavia Hills” written on it in illuminated letters, but the new plan is to put the illuminated letters in front of the existing replica of the Sybil Temple next to the interstate.

That will allow the words “Vestavia Hills” to be seen more clearly by people getting off the ramp from I-65 North, Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley said.

The illuminated letters will wrap around the front of the temple replica and will be flanked by new landscaping, McCulley said.

The 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long wall will remain parallel to U.S. 31, she said. The purpose for the wall was not just for the sign but also to provide support for the land behind it, which is expected to be redeveloped for commercial purposes.

The wall will be made of stacked fieldstone and stucco panels and will be softened by landscaping in front of it, McCulley said. The fieldstone will be similar to the stones used in other city buildings and the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31 near Wald Park, she said.

The $1.2 million southern gateway project also includes a second sign bearing the city’s name across the street by the Chevron gasoline station that will be more directly visible to people exiting Interstate 65 North.

There will be additional landscaping on both sides of U.S. 31 and in the median and stormwater drainage improvements in that area.

The first work to occur likely will be replacing a concrete median with landscaping and limited clearing of the area on the east side of U.S. 31. The median work is expected to begin next week, depending on the weather and, most importantly, approval by the Alabama Department of Transportation, McCulley said.

The contractor, Gillespie Construction, anticipates limited night-time lane closures along U.S. 31 between mid-December and January, City Manager Jeff Downes has said previously.