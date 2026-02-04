New Brick & Tin restaurant in Cahaba Heights set to open last 2 weeks of February

× Expand Photo from Brick & Tin Facebook page The menu at Brick & Tin features freshly baked bread, slow-roasted meats, house-made spreads and seasonal produce.

The new Brick & Tin restaurant location in Cahaba Heights should be ready to open in the last two weeks of February, owner Mauricio Papapietro told the Vestavia Hills City Council this week.

The City Council approved a license for the restaurant at 3151 Green Valley Road to sell alcoholic beverages. The eatery is in the former location of the Cajun Steamer restaurant.

Brick & Tin started at 214 20th St. N. in downtown Birmingham more than 15 years ago and now also has locations at 2901 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook and 222 Washington St. NE in Huntsville.

The restaurant is known for sourcing food locally and sustainably whenever possible, buying food from local farms within a 40-50-mile radius. The menu features freshly baked bread, slow-roasted meats, house-made spreads and seasonal produce.

“In the 15 years we’ve been open, we’ve never bought commodity meats, meat that comes from mass production. And we’ve never bought anything frozen,” Papapietro said.