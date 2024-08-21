Vestavia Hills City Council considers annexation of seven homes

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This property at 2620 Stony Branch Road is one of seven properties being considered for annexation into Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council is evaluating whether to annex seven single-family homes.

The council’s Annexation Committee met Tuesday to review the properties, which are at:

2612 Altadena Road (owned by Kreg and Beth Montgomery)

2686 Altadena Road (owned by Marley McWilliams and Samuel Russell

2701 Alta View Drive (owned by Steve and Joanne Williamson)

3583 Valley Circle (owned by Heather Page)

2610 Stony Branch Road (owned by William Green and Rebecca Wingett)

2620 Stony Branch Road (owned by William and Karen Paul)

2630 Stony Branch Road (owned by Edward and Linda Kuckens)

Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley said there wasn’t much discussion about any of the properties, except for those on Stony Branch Road, which is off Dolly Ridge Road.

That private road is narrow, according to information provided to the Annexation Committee. Roads are supposed to be at least 14 feet wide, and this one narrows to 10 feet beyond a gate, city records show. Also, a turn study is needed to determine if there is enough room for fire trucks to turn around and turn off the road, the document states. Further, the road surface needs to be evaluated by an engineer to ensure it could handle a fire truck.

“The homeowners are working toward having the road evaluated by a professional engineer so that adjustments may be made as needed,” McCulley said. “That said, the annexation process for those homes is in a due diligence period for the next month or so.”

The other homes likely will be on the Vestavia Hills City Council agenda for a first reading on Monday, Aug. 26, and a vote on Sept. 9, she said.

For maps on each of the properties being considered for annexation and supporting documentation, go here.