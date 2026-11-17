× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, completed the annexation of a single-family residence at 4616 Old Looney Mill Road — one of five properties annexed by the council Monday.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night completed the annexation of five pieces of property, including four single-family homes.

The single-family homes were located at 4516 Old Looney Mill Road, 2494 Dolly Ridge Trail, 2421 Rocky Ridge Road and 2504 Skyland Drive. All also were rezoned from a Jefferson County E-2 estate district, which requires minimum 20,000-square-foot lots and minimum 1,200-square-foot homes, to a Vestavia Hills R-1 zoning district, which requires minimum 20,000-square-foot lots and minimum 2,000-square-foot homes.

The council also completed the annexation of a portion of the property at 1715 Collinwood Court in conjunction with cleaning up lot lines related to encroachment of a retaining wall. The property was rezoned from a Jefferson County garden home zoning district to a Vestavia Hills O-1 office zone.

In other business Monday, the City Council:

Approved a license for Abhi, an Asian fusion restaurant, to sell alcoholic beverages in the former location of Satterfield’s Restaurant at 3161 Cahaba Heights Road, Suite 113

Recognized November as Epilepsy Awareness Month

Heard a report from City Manager Jeff Downes that the new owner of the former Red Lobster restaurant property at 1030 Montgomery Highway, Barber Properties, will temporarily continue to let the city use the back portion of its parking lot as overflow parking for Vestavia Hills City Hall at no cost for now

Announced that the Vestavia Hills Design Review Board is accepting applications for a spot on that board with a three-year term. Applicants must be a resident of Vestavia Hills and an architect and have until Dec. 4 to apply.

Heard a report from Katherine McRee, president of the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, that the 10th annual Deck the Heights event, an introduction to the Christmas holiday season, was a big success this past Saturday

Recognized volunteers from the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, Board of Zoning Adjustment, Design Review Board, Library Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Arts Council, Beautification Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Sybil Temple Foundation, Men’s Garden Club and Friends of the Library for their contributions as part of Extra Mile Volunteer Heroes’ Month

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, recognized volunteers from numerous city boards for their contributions as part of Extra Mile Volunteer Heroes' Month.

Cinnamon McCulley, assistant city manager, reminded attendees of upcoming Holiday in the Hills events: