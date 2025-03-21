Vestavia Hills City Attorney Pat Boone to give talk on city's history April 21

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Pat Boone, the attorney for the city of Vestavia Hills and Vestavia Hills Board of Education, speaks to the school board in 2024.

Pat Boone, the attorney for the city of Vestavia Hills and Vestavia Hills Board of Education, has been invited to give a presentation on the history of the city at at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, April 21.

Boone’s talk, sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Historical Society, is scheduled for 2 p.m. There is no cost, and the public is invited.

Boone has been involved in city affairs for more than 45 years, working with numerous mayors, city councils, superintendents and school boards. He’ll give a presentation on how the city has grown and changed over the years, from the inception of the school system to the annexations of Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park.