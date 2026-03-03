Vestavia Hills Chamber to host March luncheon with workforce secretary Greg Reed

× Expand Submitted Greg Reed

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon Tuesday, March 10, at Mountaintop Church. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at noon.

The featured speaker will be Greg Reed, secretary of the Alabama Department of Workforce. A Walker County native, Reed was elected to Alabama Senate District 5 in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. He was elected majority leader by his Republican colleagues in 2015 and unanimously chosen as president pro tempore of the Senate in 2021. On Jan. 1, 2025, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Reed to his current role.

The luncheon provides an opportunity for Chamber members to network and hear from speakers on a variety of topics impacting the business community.

The cost is $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, and $30 after that time. For more information or to register, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events.