Vestavia Hills Chamber to host Ambassador Program open house

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host an Ambassador Open House on June 4 at 4:30 p.m. at the Chamber office, 1090 Montgomery Highway.

The event is designed for people interested in becoming Chamber ambassadors as well as current ambassadors who want to reconnect and learn about updates to the program.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network while enjoying drinks and light snacks and hearing about new additions and improvements to the Ambassador Program.

Organizers say the Ambassador Program plays an important role in welcoming new businesses, supporting Chamber members and strengthening relationships throughout the Vestavia Hills business community.

The event is free to attend. More information is available at vestaviahills.org.