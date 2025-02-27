Vestavia Hills chamber to hold Mini Masters family putt-putt event

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “family putt-putt event” called Mini Masters on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be prizes, food and vendors. Part of the proceeds will go to the Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement group at Vestavia Hills High School, which raises money to support the adolescent and young adult oncology research program at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

To sign up a team, email tracy@vestaviahills.org.