Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce to host 2nd Annual Haunt The Hills Trick-or-Treat Night

The second annual Haunt the Hills Trick-or-Treat Night is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wald Park's Grand Lawn, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Sponsored businesses will set up candy and information booths on the Lawn, alongside inflatable attractions, costume contests, and pumpkin carving activities. The event will conclude with a screening of Monsters Inc.

Sponsor information can be found here. Businesses participating must be based in Vestavia Hills or hold Chamber Membership, as well as possess a Vestavia Hills business license to sell any items.

For the Costume Contest, participants should register at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce booth and receive a color-coded number that corresponds to their chosen category: Children, Adults, Groups, or Pets. Attendees can vote for their favorites on a designated website, with the winners announced at 6:15 pm. Entry into the Costume Contest is free.

As for the Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest, interested participants should register at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce booth and bring their carved or decorated pumpkins to the event. Pumpkins will be assigned numbers and placed in a specific area for voting on a dedicated website. Winners will be announced at 6:15 pm, and entry into the Pumpkin Carving Contest is free.