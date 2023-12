× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is set to host its final luncheon of the year on Dec.12 at the Vestavia Country Club, located at 400 Beaumont Drive. Scheduled to commence at 11:30 a.m., the event offers attendees the opportunity for networking before the lunch service begins.

Those interested in participating can register for the luncheon through the business.vestaviahills.org/events website.