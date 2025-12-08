Vestavia Hills celebrates the season with parade in Liberty Park

× 1 of 25 Expand × 2 of 25 Expand × 3 of 25 Expand × 4 of 25 Expand × 5 of 25 Expand × 6 of 25 Expand × 7 of 25 Expand × 8 of 25 Expand × 9 of 25 Expand × 10 of 25 Expand × 11 of 25 Expand × 12 of 25 Expand × 13 of 25 Expand × 14 of 25 Expand × 15 of 25 Expand × 16 of 25 Expand × 17 of 25 Expand × 18 of 25 Expand × 19 of 25 Expand × 20 of 25 Expand × 21 of 25 Expand × 22 of 25 Expand × 23 of 25 Expand × 24 of 25 Expand × 25 of 25 Expand Prev Next

Spectators lined the sidewalks Sunday afternoon for the city of Vestavia Hills’ Holiday in the Hills Parade and Party in the Park. The route, new this year, looped around the Great Lawn in The Bray sector and offered wide-open spaces for families to spread out and children to collect candy.

The lineup included holiday-themed floats, costumed marchers, local leaders, community groups, as well as music and dance performances. Santa Claus closed the parade from atop a fire truck, waving to children.

The community event included face painting, games, bounce houses, food trucks and local vendor booths. The afternoon concluded with a ribbon cutting for the new park space, hosted by city officials and Liberty Park Joint Venture. Santa then posed for family photos and heard Christmas requests.