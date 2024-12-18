Vestavia Hills building official chosen for Home Builders Hall of Fame

× Expand Photo from Keith Blanton's LinkedIn page Keith Blanton is the chief building official for the city of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Keith Blanton, the city of Vestavia Hills’ chief building official, recently was inducted in the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders’ Hall of Fame.

Blanton has been with the Vestavia Hills Building Safety Department for more than 25 years. His main job is to lead a team that performs inspections and plan reviews on all types of construction to ensure compliance with adopted codes and ordinances and to enforce zoning regulations and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Before coming to Vestavia Hills, he served four years as a building inspector for the city of Alabaster.

Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes said Blanton is a man who has lot of empathy. He resolves problems without sacrificing the rules but understands how to work with people, Downes said.

“This man can work with the angriest of people,” Downes told the Vestavia Hills City Council this week. He can get them to do what they might not do otherwise with a smile on their face. … That is a talent that is hard to find.”Blanton has developed a great staff over the years and been a superstar in new software, Downes said. “Who would have thought that in the second half of his career he would embrace new technologies and be the leader of that effort in our organization,” Downes said.

Councilman George Pierce said he remembers several years back how Blanton played an integral part in writing the city’s sign ordinance.

Blanton said he was shocked but honored to be chosen for the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders Hall of Fame.