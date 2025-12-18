Vestavia Voice Best of 2025: 5 storylines to watch in 2026

by

Some are projects already in motion. Others hinge on people, pace and momentum. But each of these five storylines has the potential to shape Vestavia Hills long past 2026 — in identity, infrastructure and influence.

The Bray: Leasing velocity will tell the tale: retail, food, medical and a potential hotel partner for this 700-acre mixed-use town center development at Liberty Park.

Medical Properties Trust: An HQ presence in Liberty Park ties a global healthcare REIT to neighborhood coffee runs. The local takeaway is durable daytime traffic and a talent anchor.

One last run for Jabo Waggoner: Alabama’s longest-serving legislator says he plans to run for re-election in 2026. The senator — known as “Mr. Vestavia Hills” in Montgomery — will be 89 in January. The outcome — and who might follow him in the office — will have an impact on the city long after Waggoner’s historic service ends.

Lower 31, from renderings to reality: With the southern gateway awarded, judge the corridor plan by execution: permitting pace, landscape improvement, access management, stormwater relief, storefront turnover and whether early steps attract the next investor. Small wins should add up to a different first impression.

Massey Road improvements: A federally aided rebuild — sidewalk (about 4,100 linear feet), drainage, new retaining wall, shoulder work, widening and full resurfacing — hit a utility snag in spring when crews found an uncharted water main. The city covered design with a 20% match; ALDOT administers construction. After a schedule slide tied to relocation, the target is March 2026.