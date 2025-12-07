Vestavia Hills Best of 2025: 5 stories that shaped 2025

Some stories marked the end of a long wait. Others reinforced the values that built Vestavia Hills in the first place. Whether at the ballot box, in school leadership or along a busy stretch of highway, these five moments helped shape the city’s identity in 2025 — and gave residents a glimpse of what’s next.

Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Brian DeMarco, a candidate for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3, answers a question during an election forum at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, as his opponets, Jacob Pugh and Michael Vercher, listen.

Elections and continuity: Voters returned Curry for four more years and kept a steady hand on council seats, with a Place 3 runoff going to Michael Vercher to complete the team of Rusty Weaver (Place 1), Kimberly Cook (Place 2) and Pilcher (Place 4).

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Vestavia Hills will celebrate its 75 anniversary in 2025, marked by many years of community success, business growth and educational achievements.

Vestavia at 75: The anniversary became a civic mirror, reminding newcomers and lifers how the city became “we.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Vestavia Hills High School announced Laura Casey as the school's new athletics director on Monday, April 28, 2025. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools.

AD transition at VHHS: Laura Casey succeeded Myra Miles, keeping the standard the standard. Miles’ four-year run modernized facilities and staffing; Casey, a former head girls basketball coach and assistant principal, inherits a deep bench and a high bar.

Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vehicles drive on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, May 12, 2025, moving past the area where a pedestrian bridge will be installed across the highway. Bridge spans are expected to arrive on Thursday and Friday, May 15-16, and be installed across the road in June.

U.S. 31 pedestrian bridge: ALDOT closed both sides of 31 overnight several times to set the 177-foot span between Wald Park and the Library in the Forest. The federally aided project (20% city match) includes an elevator and stairs on the library side plus new and rebuilt sidewalk connections. Crews returned in October with lane closures to finish work. As of November, it’s not open yet — but after two decades of talk, it’s almost reality.

Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestav Stormwater drainage structures near the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 are slated for improvements as part of the city's proposed southern gateway improvement project.

Lower 31, first domino falls: After debate, the council approved a nearly $1.2 million southern gateway package: a 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long “Vestavia Hills” wall that doubles as a retaining wall for future commercial use, a second sign visible from I-65, median and roadside landscaping and stormwater fixes at a problematic pinch point. Critics wanted dollars elsewhere; supporters called it a catalyst. Either way, the corridor finally has a plan and a project.