Vestavia Hills Beautification Board holding mahjong social to kick off 2026 Dogwood Festival

The Vestavia Hills Beautification Board is planning a social mahjong event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Thursday, Feb. 26, to kick off this year’s Dogwood Festival.

People are invited to gather friends for a morning of mahjong, a Chinese game played, usually by four people, with 136 or 144 rectangular pieces called tiles. The object is to collect winning sets of these tiles, as in card games such as gin rummy.

The event is open to anyone, whether a seasoned player or someone new at the game. The focus is on having fun and not intense competition. However, while mahjong sets will be provided for single players, those who are experienced players are asked to bring their own mahjong sets, and those who have a 2025 American Mahjong League card are asked to bring them.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. and plays begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts til 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $50 per single player or $175 for a table of four. Registration is open until Feb. 18 and can be done here.