Vestavia Hills Baptist Church to host annual FallFest

× Expand Image courtesy of VHBC

Vestavia Hills Baptist Church will host its annual FallFest on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. at 2600 Vestavia Drive.

The free event will include dinner, a bouncy obstacle course and opportunities for families to gather in costume.

Community members can also participate by decorating a vehicle trunk, bringing candy or adding games and parking in the church’s upper lot.

Costumes are welcome, and organizers are encouraging attendees to invite friends and family.

If it rains, FallFest will move inside to the church’s Fellowship Hall.

For more information, visit vhbc.com.