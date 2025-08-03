× Expand Photos from TherapySouth and Nesbitt Pain Associates websites From left: TherapySouth Chairman and CEO Steve Foster, TherapySouth Chief Clinical Officer Nathan Click, Dr Robert Nesbitt and Dr. Jeremy Barlow of Nesbitt Pain Associates

VESTAVIA HILLS AUGUST BUSINESS HAPPENINGS

COMING SOON

Chris and April Edwards, the owners of Rainbow Paint and Decorating at 1450 Montgomery Highway, plan to open an Ace Hardware store next to Chuck E. Cheese on Old Town Road and relocate their paint and decorating business inside that store. They hope to have the Ace Hardware built and opened by the first quarter of 2026, Chris Edwards said. The Ace Hardware store will be about 11,800 square feet, which is almost double the amount of space they have now at Rainbow Paint and Decorating, he said. Rainbow Paint and Decorating has existed at 1450 Montgomery Highway since about 1979 or 1980, and the Edwardses purchased it about four years ago, Edwards said.

205-822-3548, acehardware.com and rainbow-paint.com

RENOVATIONS AND RELOCATIONS

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1300 Montgomery Highway is being remodeled. The project began in June and is expected to be completed in October, store manager Gordon Parker said. The pharmacy is being tripled in size, and the rest of the job includes new plumbing and stalls in the bathrooms, new cash registers, new refrigerated cooling units, some new shelving, removal of the tile floor and polishing of the concrete floor, store officials said. Some merchandise also is being moved to new locations in the store as part of the remodeling.

205-822-9994, walmart.com

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1300 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, is undergoing an interior renovation on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Nesbitt Pain Associates has relocated from UAB St. Vincent’s Hospital to a clinic in Vestavia Hills at 200 Montgomery Highway, Suite 200. The clinic has two surgical suites and a medication management area and specializes in a multi-disciplinary approach to treating chronic pain caused by spinal conditions. This includes neck and back pain from injuries or degeneration and disc damage and stenosis affecting the spinal cord and nerves. The clinic is led by Dr. Robert Nesbitt. Nesbitt earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama and has a doctoral degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he also completed his internship and residency in anesthesiology. Dr. Jeremy Barlow also practices there. Barlow earned his bachelor’s degree at Baylor University and has a doctoral degree from the University of Oklahoma. He completed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Both Nesbitt and Barlow are certified with the American Board of Anesthesiology and are diplomates of the American Academy of Pain Management. They also both are members of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Society of International Pain Physicians and the International Spine Intervention Society.

205-723-0088, nesbittpain.com

NEW OWNERSHIP

Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Tommy and Lizzie Hiltz are the new owners of Crestline Bagel, including the location in Cahaba Heights. Crestline Bagel specializes in handmade bagels and other baked goods.

Tommie and Lizzie Hiltz are the new owners of Crestline Bagel, which has a location at 4117 Crosshaven Drive #5230 in Cahaba Heights and other locations in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook and downtown Birmingham. They closed on the purchase in April. Crestline Bagel specializes in handmade bagels and other baked goods.

205-407-4583, crestlinebagel.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Steve Foster and Nathan Click of TherapySouth were recently honored by the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s National Alumni Society with a Blazer Fast 40 Award, recognizing the fastest-growing businesses led by UAB alumni. Winners were selected based on verified revenue growth and recognized during a ceremony at UAB’s Hill Student Center. Foster is chairman and CEO of TherapySouth, and Click is the chief clinical officer. TherapySouth is a therapist-owned outpatient physical therapy practice with multiple clinics across the metro area, including two in Vestavia Hills. The City Center clinic is at 1944 Canyon Road, Suite 100, and the Patchwork Farms clinic is at 3056 Healthy Way, Suite 116. Both offer personalized, hands-on care to help patients recover from injury and improve mobility.

205-822-7607, 205-783-5270, therapysouth.com