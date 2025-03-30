Vestavia Hills Arts Council to hold 2025 spring fling, silent auction April 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Arts Council People peruse items in a silent auction at the 2024 Vestavia Hills Arts Council spring fling at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council is having its second spring fling and silent auction at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, April 10.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Just Singin’ acapella ensemble from Vestavia Hills High School, and there will be snacks and drinks. Admission will be free.

Last year, there were more than 30 items in the auction, and organizers expect more items this year, said Faith Lenhart, president of the Arts Council. New Arts Council members will be introduced, and an update on Arts Council initiatives and goals will be given, Lenhart said.

One goal is for the Arts Council to hire an executive director within three years, and another is to build an arts facility for art classes and possibly artistic performances, Lenhart said. Potential models include the 30,000-square-foot Shelby County Arts Center in Columbiana or the Leeds Theatre & Arts Center.

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council would like to raise at least $800,000 to help pay for an arts center in Vestavia Hills and plans to seek additional funding sources or partners, Lenhart said. Right now, the council has only about $12,000 in its account, and most of that money is from a $10,000 grant the council received from the Alabama State Counci on the Arts to hold craft markets and arts seminars in various parts of the city to stimulate artistic activity, she said.

The spring fling is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information about the Vestavia Hills Arts Council, go to vharts.org.