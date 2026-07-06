Vestavia Hills Arts Council opens permanent gallery at City Hall

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Arts Council

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council is opening a permanent visual art gallery inside Vestavia Hills City Hall, creating a dedicated space to showcase the work of local artists.

Located at 1090 Montgomery Highway, the gallery will feature rotating exhibitions highlighting artists from the community as part of the Arts Council's ongoing mission to promote the visual arts and support local creative talent.

The Arts Council will celebrate the new space with a grand opening reception on Sunday, July 12, from 2-4 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The inaugural exhibition features artwork by Ron Lewis and will remain on display through Aug. 15.

The gallery will be open during regular City Hall business hours and is free for the public to visit.

Arts Council leaders said the permanent exhibition space is intended to make local art more accessible while reinforcing the role of the arts as an important part of community life.