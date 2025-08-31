Vestavia Hills area event guide: September 2025

× Expand Shred & Recycle Day will be on Saturday, September 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.

SHRED & RECYCLE DAY

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, and Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway

When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m.-noon

Contact: 205-978-0150

Cost: Free

Details: The Vestavia Hills Shred & Recycle Day drop-off will be in the parking lots of Vestavia Hills City Hall and the Vestavia Hills Civic Center (adjacent to City Hall). Items to be collected include electronics and household hazardous waste. Proof of Vestavia Hills residency is required for hazardous waste disposal. Paper shredding services will also be available. Vestavia Hills police officers will be on site to collect unneeded or expired medications for disposal, but needles will not be accepted.

LINE DANCING WITH TIFFANY

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Monday nights (Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Contact: 205-978-4678

Cost: Free

Web: vestavialibrary.org/events

Details: Line dancing for adults ages 18 and older in the community room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. No registration is required. Just show up to join in the dancing. Don’t know what to do? That’s OK. You can get help with instructions.

VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON

Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive

When: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contact: 205-823-5011

Cost: $25 through Sept. 4; $30 after Sept. 4

Web: vhal.org/events/chamber-of-commerce-luncheon

Details: The guest speaker will be Burns McNeill, the senior associate athletics director at the University of Alabama. McNeill has been the senior associate athletics director for development since July 2021. Prior to that, he spent three years as the assistant athletic director for development and six years over major gifts for the Crimson Tide Foundation. He also served four years as assistant director for the North Carolina State University Athletics’ Wolfpack Club. Networking and serving line open at 11:30 a.m.; program at noon.

9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY AND PATRIOT DAY CELEBRATION

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Details: Join the cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook for their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration. Hosted this year by the city of Vestavia Hills, the solemn event honors the victims of Sept. 11 and pays tribute to the first responders who serve those communities. Open to the public. Guest speaker is retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kent Davis. Reception to follow.

YOUNG BUSINESS LEADERS FALL BREAKFAST

Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive

When: Friday, Sept. 12, serving line opens at 6 a.m.; program 6:30-7:45 a.m.

Contact: 205-776-5455

Cost: $30; sponsored table is $240

Web: bit.ly/2025FallBreakfast

Details: Entrepreneur Shegun Otulana will share about his journey in leadership, resilience and building a business that makes a difference. Otulana is a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of Therapy Brands, a behavioral health software platform that was acquired for $1.2 billion. Now, he serves as the CEO of Harmony Venture Labs, a Birmingham-based venture studio that grows the next generation of startups. Otulana is a Henry Crown Fellow and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Southeast recipient.

SUPER SMASH BROTHERS TOURNAMENT

Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway

When: Friday, Sept. 26, 4 p.m.

Contact: 205-978-3683

Cost: Free

Web: vestavialibrary.org/event-calendar/teens

Details: The Super Smash Brothers tournament will be held in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s community room and is open to teens in grades 6-12. Contestants will have a chance to battle to win an Amazon gift card, and snacks will be served.

LIBRARY IN THE FOREST

Technology Department

Sept. 4: Apple Photos App training, 4-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: Advanced Excel: Pivot tables and dashboards, 4-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: Zoom 101, 4-5:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Google Docs, 4-5:30 p.m.

Register at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.

Adults

Sept. 1: Alabama Symphony tickets available

Sept. 3: Crafters Inc. Maize Fridge Magnets, 11 a.m.

Sept. 10: Read & Feed Book Group: ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Craft lab Honeybee Zentangle with Darla, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Adult Creative Writing Series, 6 p.m.

Sept. 23: Pixel Perfect Video Gaming, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: Friends of the Library Bingo Party, 10 a.m.

Register at vestavialibrary.org/adults or email program contact.

Teens

Sept. 2: Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 5, 12 & 19: Open gaming, 4 p.m.

Sept. 6: Mending torn clothes, 10 a.m.

Sept. 9: Wits & Wagers trivia game, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: Art group contour collab, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: Studio Ghibli film “Whisper of the Heart” and themed craft, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: Jackbox party games like Quiplash, Drawful and Tee K.O. 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Paper square challenge, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: D&D One-Shot Valley of the Gilded Tower, 10 a.m.

Registration required. For ages 12 and older.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS