Vestavia Hills area event guide: September 2025

Shred & Recycle Day will be on Saturday, September 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.
SHRED & RECYCLE DAY
Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, and Vestavia Hills City Hall, 1032 Montgomery Highway
When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m.-noon
Contact: 205-978-0150
Cost: Free
Details: The Vestavia Hills Shred & Recycle Day drop-off will be in the parking lots of Vestavia Hills City Hall and the Vestavia Hills Civic Center (adjacent to City Hall). Items to be collected include electronics and household hazardous waste. Proof of Vestavia Hills residency is required for hazardous waste disposal. Paper shredding services will also be available. Vestavia Hills police officers will be on site to collect unneeded or expired medications for disposal, but needles will not be accepted.
LINE DANCING WITH TIFFANY
Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway
When: Monday nights (Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29), 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Contact: 205-978-4678
Cost: Free
Web: vestavialibrary.org/events
Details: Line dancing for adults ages 18 and older in the community room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. No registration is required. Just show up to join in the dancing. Don’t know what to do? That’s OK. You can get help with instructions.
VESTAVIA HILLS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE LUNCHEON
Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
When: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Contact: 205-823-5011
Cost: $25 through Sept. 4; $30 after Sept. 4
Web: vhal.org/events/chamber-of-commerce-luncheon
Details: The guest speaker will be Burns McNeill, the senior associate athletics director at the University of Alabama. McNeill has been the senior associate athletics director for development since July 2021. Prior to that, he spent three years as the assistant athletic director for development and six years over major gifts for the Crimson Tide Foundation. He also served four years as assistant director for the North Carolina State University Athletics’ Wolfpack Club. Networking and serving line open at 11:30 a.m.; program at noon.
9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY AND PATRIOT DAY CELEBRATION
Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.
Details: Join the cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook for their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration. Hosted this year by the city of Vestavia Hills, the solemn event honors the victims of Sept. 11 and pays tribute to the first responders who serve those communities. Open to the public. Guest speaker is retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kent Davis. Reception to follow.
YOUNG BUSINESS LEADERS FALL BREAKFAST
Where: Vestavia Country Club, 400 Beaumont Drive
When: Friday, Sept. 12, serving line opens at 6 a.m.; program 6:30-7:45 a.m.
Contact: 205-776-5455
Cost: $30; sponsored table is $240
Details: Entrepreneur Shegun Otulana will share about his journey in leadership, resilience and building a business that makes a difference. Otulana is a Nigerian-born entrepreneur and founder of Therapy Brands, a behavioral health software platform that was acquired for $1.2 billion. Now, he serves as the CEO of Harmony Venture Labs, a Birmingham-based venture studio that grows the next generation of startups. Otulana is a Henry Crown Fellow and EY Entrepreneur of the Year Southeast recipient.
SUPER SMASH BROTHERS TOURNAMENT
Where: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 1221 Montgomery Highway
When: Friday, Sept. 26, 4 p.m.
Contact: 205-978-3683
Cost: Free
Web: vestavialibrary.org/event-calendar/teens
Details: The Super Smash Brothers tournament will be held in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s community room and is open to teens in grades 6-12. Contestants will have a chance to battle to win an Amazon gift card, and snacks will be served.
LIBRARY IN THE FOREST
Technology Department
- Sept. 4: Apple Photos App training, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 11: Advanced Excel: Pivot tables and dashboards, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 18: Zoom 101, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 25: Google Docs, 4-5:30 p.m.
Register at vestavialibrary.org/tech or call 205-978-4679.
Adults
- Sept. 1: Alabama Symphony tickets available
- Sept. 3: Crafters Inc. Maize Fridge Magnets, 11 a.m.
- Sept. 10: Read & Feed Book Group: ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” 6 p.m.
- Sept. 12: Craft lab Honeybee Zentangle with Darla, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 16: Adult Creative Writing Series, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 23: Pixel Perfect Video Gaming, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 25: Friends of the Library Bingo Party, 10 a.m.
Register at vestavialibrary.org/adults or email program contact.
Teens
- Sept. 2: Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 5, 12 & 19: Open gaming, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 6: Mending torn clothes, 10 a.m.
- Sept. 9: Wits & Wagers trivia game, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 10: Art group contour collab, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 16: Studio Ghibli film “Whisper of the Heart” and themed craft, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 17: Jackbox party games like Quiplash, Drawful and Tee K.O. 4 p.m.
- Sept. 23: Paper square challenge, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 27: D&D One-Shot Valley of the Gilded Tower, 10 a.m.
Registration required. For ages 12 and older.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
- Sept. 2: City Council election canvassing, noon; budget work session 12:30 p.m.
- Sept. 4: Design Review Board, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 8: Board of Education budget hearing, noon
- Sept. 8: City Council action meeting, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 11: Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 15: City Council work session, 5 p.m.
- Sept. 16: Parks and Recreation Board, 7:30 a.m.
- Sept. 18: Board of Zoning Adjustment, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 22: City Council action meeting, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 29: Board of Education, 4 p.m.