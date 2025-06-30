Vestavia Hills area event guide: July 2025

× Expand VHUMC Farmer's Market May 29, 2019.

Vestavia Hills Farmers Market

Where: Scout Square, 741 Montgomery Highway

When: Wednesdays through Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Details: Shop local each Wednesday at the Vestavia Hills Farmers Market, held at Scout Square near Vestavia Hills Methodist Church. A variety of vendors offer fresh produce, baked goods, and specialty items. Proceeds support the church’s food pantry, helping provide fresh fruits and vegetables to local families in need. The market runs weekly through early September and is open to the public.

Expand Entertainer Barry Mitchell and Sam the Turtle will perform in Vestavia Hills in July 2025.

Children’s Entertainer Barry Mitchell

Where: Vestavia Hills Library (10:30 a.m.) and Cahaba Heights Elementary (3:30 p.m.)

When: Thursday, July 10

Details: Join Barry Mitchell and Sam the Turtle for a laughter-filled show that promises fun for children ages 3 and up. Two performances are scheduled: one at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room at the Vestavia Hills Library, and another at 3:30 p.m. at Cahaba Heights Elementary School. This free family-friendly program blends comedy, puppets, and audience interaction for a silly, engaging hour of entertainment. No registration required.

Rise Against Hunger Experience

Expand Rise Against Hunger will host an event in Vestavia in July 2025.

Where: Mountain Top Church, 225 Centerview Drive, Vestavia Hills

When: Saturday, July 13. Two shifts available: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Details: Volunteers are invited to join the Birmingham Rise Against Hunger team to help package meals for children and families facing hunger worldwide. Each box of meals provides nutrition for students in need and supports global food aid efforts. Community members of all ages are welcome to participate. Donations are also encouraged — one box of meals feeds a student for an entire school year. For more information or to register, visit riseagainsthunger.org/VestaviaHillsCommunityEvent

Moonlight Movies: “The Secret Life of Pets”

Where: Vestavia City Center, 700 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills

When: Thursday, July 17, 6:15 p.m.

Details: Vestavia City Center’s free summer movie series returns with an outdoor screening of “The Secret Life of Pets.” Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy complimentary popcorn, Cokes, and snow cones. Mr. Bill the Balloon Man will be back with balloon creations, and representatives from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be on hand to share more about their mission. The movie begins at 6:15 p.m., but early arrival is encouraged to grab a good seat. All ages welcome.