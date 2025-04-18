Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex seeking lifeguards for summer 2025

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department Facebook page A lifeguard at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex is looking for lifeguards to work at the pools this summer.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old, must be certified by the American Red Cross or be able to get certified at an upcoming class.

Lifeguard training opportunities will be announced closer to the start of the summer swim season. The aquatic complex is at 720 Walridge Road and is part of Wald Park along U.S. 31.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact the aquatic center manager, Robby Dellinger, at redellinger@vhal.org.