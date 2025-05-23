Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex opens May 23 for 2025 summer season

× Expand File photo Children and adults swim in the pool at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center during I Love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex opens today — Friday, May 23 — for the summer season.

The outdoor pool complex is at Wald Park at 720 Waldridge Road and will be open today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Memberships are available to Vestavia Hills residents only and can be purchased here.

The cost is $85 per person or $40 for people ages 55 and older. For families of four or more, a family membership is available for $330. Guest passes are $10, but guests must be accompanied by a member, and only one guest is allowed per member per day.

Vestavia Hills residents who are not members also may purchase a day pass for $15. A caregiver pass (for nannies or anyone providing care for a resident with a VHAC family membership) costs $65.

Residents also may purchase a Civic Center combo pass, but it must be purchased in person at the Civic Center. For more details, call 205-978-0166.

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex features a competition pool and a family-style leisure pool, both of which are monitored by trained lifeguards. The family-style leisure pool features a zero-step entry, interactive water feature and a swirling vortex offered specifically to entertain the youngest swimmers.

The competition pool is designed for intermediate and advanced swimmers and offers at 12-foot diving well, four dedicated lap lanes and an open swim area. Also within the pool area are lounge chairs for tanning or relaxing in a shaded area, restrooms/locker rooms and a concessions area with a dedicated, covered dining space.

Here is the Aquatic Center’s hours for different periods of the summer season:

May 23-July 27:

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 1-6 p.m.

July 28-Aug. 10:

Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Aug. 11-Sept. 1:

Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday 1-6 p.m.

See more information about the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex here.