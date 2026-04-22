Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex offers summer swim lessons

× Expand Adobe stock photo Boy swimming Freestyle child is practicing swim in pool with blue googles

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex is offering swimming lessons this summer.

There will be four sessions of swim lessons in June and July (June 1-11, June 15-25, July 6-16 and July 20-30.

Beginner swim lessons are for people who have trouble putting their face in the water or cannot float. Intermediate classes are for people who can float and do some basic swimming no more than 5 to 10 yards, and advanced classes are for swimmers who know how to freestyle across the pool but want to learn more strokes.

The cost is $120 per session, but there is a $20 discount for a sibling. Sign up for swim lessons here.