Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex looking for summer lifeguards

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page A lifeguard at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex is looking for summer lifeguards to serve at the complex at Wald Park.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and must either be certified as a lifeguard by the American Red Cross or able to become certified at an upcoming class, city officials said. Lifeguard training opportunities will be announced closer to the start of the summer swim season, which begins the Friday before Memorial Day.

People who are interested should email Robby Dellinger at rdellinger@vhal.org for an application.

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex is at 720 Waldridge Road at Wald Park, right off U.S. 31.