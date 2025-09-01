Vestavia Hills' Addison Shoemaker in Orlando for Miss America's Teen

× Expand Photo from Addison Shoemaker Facebook page Miss Alabama's Teen Addison Shoemaker, a Vestavia Hills resident, is in Orlando for the Miss America's Teen 2026 competition.

Addison Shoemaker, a Vestavia Hills resident who is a junior at Briarwood Christian School, is in Orlando to compete in the Miss America’s Teen competition this week.

Shoemaker beat out 38 other teens from across the state in the Miss Alabama’s Teen competition in March. She was competing as Miss Historic Springville’s Teen, the preliminary competition she won, and performed a dance routine as her talent.

Shoemaker’s community service initiative is called Cheering on Children’s, which is the name of a nonprofit she created to support child life programs at children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Miss America’s Teen competition is being held at The Walt Disney Theater at The Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando. Shoemaker had her interview Monday.

“I still can’t believe I had the chance to walk in a room and interview for the opportunity of a lifetime,” she said on her Facebook page. “It was such a surreal and special experience, and I’m beyond thankful I got to live this magical moment. Thank you to everyone who sent me the sweetest and most encouraging messages today; it meant the world. I’m so proud of myself, so proud to be here and so honored to represent Alabama.”

Preliminary competitions are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 2, and talent demonstrations will be on Thursday, Sept. 4. The finals and crowning of the winner are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. central.

The preliminary competition, talent competition and finals are viewable on pageantvision.com for a fee. A full-access viewing pass of Miss America’s Teen and Miss America competitions costs $199.99, but it was unclear what it costs to view individual competitions.