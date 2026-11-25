× Expand Photo by Tatum Design A sign welcomes people to the city of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The city of Vestavia Hills is accepting applications for two vacancies on the city’s Design Review Board.

The purpose of the Design Review Board is to assure compatibility and quality of design of developments in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the city. Specifically, the board seeks to ensure that proposed sites, buildings and landscaping enhance the environment and design of the city, support economic viability, protect and enhance property values and fit within the city’s comprehensive plan.

Applicants must be a Vestavia Hills resident and have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, to submit applications via the city’s website. Board members are nominated by the mayor and appointed by the City Council.

The board has seven spots, and terms last for three years. The board typically meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway.