Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex to have cardboard boat races

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park is trying to add some extra fun in the mix this summer with a “Sink or Sail” cardboard boat race.

The event is slated for Saturday, July 19, at 10 a.m.

Participants are challenged to maneuver a 25-yard course in a wide lane in the deep end of the competition pool at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at 720 Waldridge Road.

Boats must be made entirely of corrugated cardboard and propelled by human power using paddles or oars (plastic canoe and kayak paddles or oars are allowed). All boats must be staffed with two members, and the competitors must remain in the boat to complete the event.

The allowed supplies include corrugated cardboard (not more than 1 inch thick), Elmer’s wood glue, liquid nails, duct tape, water-based paint and one pool noodle with a diameter no bigger than 6 inches.

Forbidden materials include cardboard manufactured for shipping (waxed, weather-sealed, rolled, pressed or reinforced), fiberglass resins and plastic epoxies, metal, plastic, foam core boards or Styrofoam, pasteboard or chipboard types of cardboard, non-corrugated cardboard and metal foils.

Also, the entire boat cannot be wrapped with plastic, duct tape or any similar tape or wrap. Duct tape can be used only at the seams and stress points.

Builders are free to design their boats as they wish and make the boat look like whatever they want, as long as the decoration does not aid in flotation.

Competitors will be racing against the clock, and the three fastest times will receive a cash award. There also will be a “Pride of the Hills” award given to the entry with the most creative design and best costumes for the race and a “Titanic award” for the entry with the most spectacular or dramatic sink. Crew costumes are highly encouraged, and having fun is mandatory, pool officials said.

Robbie Dellinger, the aquatics manager for the city of Vestavia Hills, said the event is being held just to have something fun for people to do and enjoy the pool. It is open to anyone: families, neighbors, businesses and organizations. However, team members who ride in the boats must be at least 6 years old unless accompanied by an older sibling or adult in the boat.

The cost to participate is $25 per boat. Go here for the full rules and registration link.