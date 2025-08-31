Vestavia Hills 2025 Shred & Recycle Day coming up Saturday, Sept. 6

× Expand File photo hoover waste day 2018-14 Aerosol cans are collected for proper disposal outside of landfills.

The Vestavia Hills 2025 Shred & Recycle Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Drop-off will be in the parking lots of Vestavia Hills City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway and the Vestavia Hills Civic Center (adjacent to City Hall at 1090 Montgomery Highway).

Items to be collected include electronics and household hazardous waste. Proof of Vestavia Hills residency is required for hazardous waste disposal. Paper shredding services will also be available.

Vestavia Hills police officers will be on site to collect unneeded or expired medications for disposal, but needles will not be accepted.

For more information, call 205-978-0150.