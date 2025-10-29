Vestavia Hills 2025 Salute to Veterans Day celebration slated for Nov. 10

× Expand File photo The Vestavia Hills Police Honor Guard presents the colors at the start of the annual Salute to Veterans event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and the city of Vestavia Hills are hosting a Salute to Veterans Day celebration honoring veterans of all service branches on Monday, Nov. 10.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway. Festivities begin at noon with a senior luncheon (ages 55+), followed by a health and resource fair from 1 to 5 p.m. focused on veteran services. A patriotic program celebrating veterans will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. with remarks from Curry.

The celebration is free and open to the public. For more information, go to vhal.org/events/salute-to-veterans-day-celebration.