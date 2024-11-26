Vestavia Hills 2024 tree lighting festival set for Dec. 3 at City Hall

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Santa Claus listens as Ellie Beard, 5, tells him what she would like for Christmas during the Vestavia Hills Tree Lighting Festival at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

The city of Vestavia Hills’ annual Christmas tree lighting festival is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The festival is set to go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and include entertainment, merchant giveaways, an opportunity for children to visit with Santa and, of course, the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree.

For more information, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events/calendar/2024-12-01.