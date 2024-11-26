Vestavia Hills 2024 tree lighting festival set for Dec. 3 at City Hall

The city of Vestavia Hills’ annual Christmas tree lighting festival is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The festival is set to go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and include entertainment, merchant giveaways, an opportunity for children to visit with Santa and, of course, the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree.

For more information, visit business.vestaviahills.org/events/calendar/2024-12-01.