Vestavia fire stations seeking donations for Birmingham warming station

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Winter clothing items are wanted for Birmingham warming stations.

The city of Vestavia Hills once again is asking for donations to stock up a warming station in Birmingham prior to expected below-freezing temperatures this week.

The most urgent need is twin-size blankets, but city officials also are asking residents to donate coats, gloves, hand warmers, oranges, bananas and soft snack bars. (socks are not needed).

The donations should be brought to any Vestavia Hills fire station by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The city of Birmingham is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission to open a nightly warming station on Monday, Jan. 6, through Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Anyone needing warm shelter came come to the mission at 3420 Second Ave. N. Food will be provided.

Free shuttle service will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. to assist the mobility challenged and those without transportation. Pickup will take place at the main entrance of Linn Park at the intersection of Park Place and 20th Street North. Return transportation will be provided each morning.

Also, Pathways at 409 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. is providing a shelter for women and children only on those same nights and hours.

Temperatures in Birmingham are expected to drop to 27 Monday night, 24 Tuesday night, 21 Wednesday night, 30 Thursday night, 31 Friday night and 29 Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.