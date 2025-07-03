Vestavia Farmers Market offers fresh produce through September

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Peaches sit ready for the picking at the Vestavia Hills Farmers Market at Scout Square on Aug. 31, 2022.

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday through Sept. 10 at Scout Square at 741 Montgomery Highway.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features a variety of vendors who offer fresh produce, baked goods and specialty items.

Proceeds support the food pantry at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, helping provide fresh fruits and vegetables to local families in need. The market is open to the public.