Vestavia council to consider agreement for elevated pedestrian ramp to library

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The city of Vestavia Hills is preparing to build a new elevated pedestrian ramp from U.S. 31 to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, just a little north of the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday plans to vote on an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding construction of an elevated handicapped-accessible pedestrian ramp from U.S. 31 to the Library in the Forest.

The city’s Engineering Department has completed the design for the ramp, which will be a little north of the new pedestrian bridge, and gotten approval from ALDOT to build and maintain the ramp, which will be within the state’s right of way, City Manager Jeff Downes said in a memo to the City Council.

The new ramp will provide a complete accessible pedestrian connection between Wald Park and the library, Downes said.

In other business Monday, the council will consider an agreement with Jefferson County that would allow Jefferson County to activate a contract with the Alabama County Commissions Association to remove debris from Vestavia Hills in the event of a significant disaster.

The agreement would come into play if a federal disaster was declared and the county’s debris removal resources were stretched thin, Downes said. A large percentage of the cost of debris removal would be reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said.

See the complete agenda and supporting documents for Monday’s meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council here. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.