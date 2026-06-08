Vestavia council to consider 19 new homes in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Signature Homes. This is one of the house plans for homes proposed in a new development in Cahaba Heights between Sunview Drive and Green Valley Road.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on June 15 is scheduled to consider a rezoning request for a new 19-home subdivision in Cahaba Heights.

Expand Graphic courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills The site map for 19 proposed homesites between Sunview Drive and Green Valley Road in the Cahaba Heights community.

A company called Sunview Development, which is affiliated with Signature Homes, is asking for the city to rezone 3.8 acres at 3034 Green Valley Road between Green Valley Road and Sunview Drive to accommodate 19 detached single-family homes instead of the current nine existing lots.

The actual zoning change being requested is to rezone the property from an R-4 medium-density residential district and R-8 townhome district to an R-9 planned residential district. The proposed plan includes two entrances from Sunview Drive and a single interior street.

Expand Graphic courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills The site plan for 19 proposed homesites between Sunview Drive and Green Valley Road in the Cahaba Heights community.

Lots would range from 50 to 60 feet wide, with the smallest lot being 6,900 square feet and the largest lot being 9,655 square feet, records show. The average home size would be about 3,000 square feet, said Bob Easley, an engineer representing Signature Homes.

Sidewalks are proposed to be built on both Sunview Drive and Green Valley Road.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on May 14 voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning request.

The City Council also on June 15 will consider: