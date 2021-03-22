Vestavia council seeks applicants for 2021 school board appointment

× Expand Emily Featherston

The Vestavia Hills City Council is seeking applicants to fill a five-year term on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

School board President Lisa Baker’s five-year term comes to an end on May 31, and the council needs someone to fill her spot.

Baker said serving on the school board has been a great experience, but she thinks five years is long enough for anyone to be on the board. “Different voices are always helpful on the board,” she said.

Applicants have until 5 p.m. April 12 to file an application and resume with the Vestavia Hills city clerk’s office at 1032 Montgomery Highway. The applications are available online at vhal.org when you click on the “News” box.

By state law, applicants must be of good moral character, must have a high school diploma or equivalent, must not serve on the board of a private elementary or secondary educational institution, must not be on a state or national sex offender registry and must not have been convicted of a felony.

Additionally, the Vestavia Hills City Council listed the following as desirable traits for a school board member:

Demonstrates a commitment to public education by profession or through community service

Shows a dedication to service

Team-oriented

Open-minded

Exercises good judgment and ask questions to promote clarity in decision making

Is independent of outside pressures or the influence of special interest groups

Communicates effectively, both in writing and orally

The Vestavia Hills City Council plans to conduct interviews with applicants beginning at 8 a.m. on April 15 and choose a new school board member at the April 26 council meeting. The five-year term will begin June 1.

Any questions regarding the school board vacancy should be directed to Councilwoman Kimberly Cook at kcook@vhal.org or City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at rleavings@vhal.org.

The school board vacancy was announced at the City Council meeting on Monday, March 22.

