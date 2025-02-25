Vestavia council rezones house off Blue Lake Drive as office park zone

Sketch courtesy of city of Vesta
This is a sketch of the proposed 5,800-square-foot office building proposed to be built at 4564 Pine Tree Circle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday rezoned a house off Colonnade Parkway and Blue Lake Drive from a single-family residential district to an office park district.
The plan is to build a two-story office building with 5,800 square feet and 23 parking spaces on the property, which is at 4564 Pine Tree Circle. The lot covers a little more than half an acre.
The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously on Jan. 9 to recommend the rezoning change. This area off Blue Lake Drive between Colonnade Parkway and Cahaba River Road is gradually changing from an area with rental homes to a commercial district. Read more about that transition here.
In other business Monday, the Vestavia Hills City Council:
- Agreed to sell six city vehicles, including two 2017 Ford Explorers, a 2005 Ford F-750, a 2017 Ford F-450, a 2019 Ford F-150 and a 2017 Ford Fusion. The mileage on them ranges from 34,860 to 102,745.
- Appointed Philip Kennedy to replace Robert Thompson on the Vestavia Hills Design Review Board, with Kennedy’s term to expire April 30, 2028, and reappointed Mae Coshatt to that board through Dec. 31, 2026.
- Agreed to hire Rivertree Systems to continue performing outside revenue audits for the city to ensure the city is receiving proper amounts of tax and fee payments from businesses. Rivertree Systems’ work has brought in almost $124,000 for the city over the past four years after subtracting its audit fees of $52,294, records show.