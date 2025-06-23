Plan for 11 townhomes in Rocky Ridge revised for 8 single-family homes

× Expand Google map A developer has revised plans for 1.6 acres at 2560 Rocky Ridge Road, changing from 11 townhomes to eight single-family homes.

A plan for 11 townhomes just north of the Rocky Ridge business district has been revised, and the land now is being proposed for eight single-family homes, according to a memo from Vestavia Hills City Clerk Becky Leavings.

The property owner, Brandon Hays, recently asked the Vestavia Hills Annexation Committee to annex his 1.6 acres at 2560 Rocky Ridge Road so he could build 11 townhomes, but after discussing the matter with the city’s engineering staff and Fire Department, Hays decided to revise his plan and ask for eight single-family home sites, according to the memo, dated June 23.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills. Brandon Hays is asking the city of Vestavia Hills to annex 1.6 acres at 2560 Rocky Ridge Road for the development of eight single-family homes.

His request first will go to the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission, and then in October the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider pre-zoning the property for eight single-family homes, the memo said. Plans submitted to the city show a road stretching west off Rocky Ridge Road with eight lots that are 43 feet wide and 72 feet deep.

“If the rezoning is approved, the next item of business will be annexation of the property,” Leavings’ memo said. “If the rezoning fails to pass, the rezoning request will not be considered.”