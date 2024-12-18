Vestavia Council partners with Regional Planning Commission to study bridge off U.S. 280

× Expand Photo from Google The Vestavia Hills City Council is partnering with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to study the best way to alleviate problems with a bridge on Brookwood Green Trace, just off U.S. 280 between Dolly Ridge Road and Pump House Road.

The Vestavia Hills City Council this week agreed to work with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham to study the best way to deal with a troubled bridge off U.S. 280.

The bridge is on Brookwood Green Trace, just off U.S. 280 between Dolly Ridge Road and Pump House Road. It spans a large chasm over Little Shades Creek but has been flagged for problems, and city officials want to study options for remediation or some other solution to make it safe, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The cost of the study is $60,000, and the city of Vestavia Hills is paying $12,000 of that cost, Downes said. The rest is being covered with grant money from the federal government, he said.

“It will allow us to have an educational look at how to manage that situation,” Downes said.

The entire bridge is in Vestavia Hills, but the property just north of the bridge is in Mountain Brook, he said.

In other business Monday, the Vestavia Hills City Council appointed Mike Fliegel to fill the unexpired term of Paige Coker on the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority. Coker has had a change in work obligations and needs to step off the board, so Fliegel will serve the rest of her term through May 30, 2026, Mayor Ashley Curry said.