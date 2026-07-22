Vestavia council OKs street resurfacing plan for 2027

×
Photo by Jon Anderson.
Workers from Central Alabama Asphalt mill asphalt off Lime Rock Road in Vestavia Hills in preparation for repaving on June 3. The city’s 2025 budget includes more than $2 million for road paving.
The Vestavia Hills City Council this week approved a plan to spend $295,000 worth of gasoline tax money the city is getting from the state on road resurfacing in 2027.
The preliminary 2027 resurfacing plan includes:
- Green Glen Road
- Vesthaven Way
- Vesthaven Circle
- Forest View Lane
- Creekwood Place
- Kendall Drive
- Plantation Cove Circle
- Gary Mac Drive
- Chimney Hills Circle
- Laurel Road
- Mission Road
- Shades View Lane
- Rockwood Road
- Montclaire Drive
- Hickory Road
- Southwood Road
- Kentucky Avenue
- Nottingham Drive
- Landon Court
- Vestridge Drive
- Vestlake Cove Drive
- Old Overton Road
- Blue Lake Drive
- Pine Tree Circle
- Pine Tree Drive
- Altadena Lake Drive
- Timberlake Drive
- Leslie Ann Road
- Altaridge Lane
- Altaridge Circle
- Hillard Drive
- Firewood Circle
- Farrington Wood Place
The council also:
- Approved a $643,000 contract with T.E. Stevens Co.for site work for the planned police station, maintenance facility and potential satellite library at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex. The work would include tree clearing, bringing in fill dirt and implementing erosion control measures.
- Approved an agreement for the Vestavia Hills Fire Department to provide fire protection to the Woodmere Creek apartment complex in unincorporated Jefferson County off Columbiana Road for $30,714 in fiscal 2027
- Agreed to pay up to $55,000 to demolish the worst parts of a house at 2750 Smyer Road that is in disrepair and has been deemed a public nuisance
- Approved a one-time bonus for former employees of the city of Vestavia Hills who have retired, costing a total of $60,289
- Established a policy to provide for the use of electronic signatures
- Began the annexation process for single-family home properties at 4616 Old Looney Mill Road, 4737 Cloud Lane, 2949 Dolly Ridge Trail, 2421 Rocky Ridge Road and 2504 Skyland Drive and a small strip of land at 1715 Collinwood Court