Vestavia council OKs street resurfacing plan for 2027

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Workers from Central Alabama Asphalt mill asphalt off Lime Rock Road in Vestavia Hills in preparation for repaving on June 3. The city’s 2025 budget includes more than $2 million for road paving.

The Vestavia Hills City Council this week approved a plan to spend $295,000 worth of gasoline tax money the city is getting from the state on road resurfacing in 2027.

The preliminary 2027 resurfacing plan includes:

Green Glen Road

Vesthaven Way

Vesthaven Circle

Forest View Lane

Creekwood Place

Kendall Drive

Plantation Cove Circle

Gary Mac Drive

Chimney Hills Circle

Laurel Road

Mission Road

Shades View Lane

Rockwood Road

Montclaire Drive

Hickory Road

Southwood Road

Kentucky Avenue

Nottingham Drive

Landon Court

Vestridge Drive

Vestlake Cove Drive

Old Overton Road

Blue Lake Drive

Pine Tree Circle

Pine Tree Drive

Altadena Lake Drive

Timberlake Drive

Leslie Ann Road

Altaridge Lane

Altaridge Circle

Hillard Drive

Firewood Circle

Farrington Wood Place

The council also: