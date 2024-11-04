Vestavia council OKs new sidewalks connecting Avia Apartments with city amenities

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday, Nov. 4, approved an agreement to allow the owner of Avia Apartments to build a sidewalk in the area in red connecting the apartment complex with the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday approved an agreement to allow the owners of Avia Apartments to build sidewalks connecting the apartment complex with the Vestavia Hills Civic Center and Wald Park.

The idea is to allow residents there to access city amenities without having to walk along U.S. 31, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The Dobbins Group, which owns the complex, will pay for the sidewalks, but the property will continue to be owned by the city, Downes said.

"We're not giving up the rights to our property,” he said. “We still maintain that, and if we ever should have any alternative use, the license agreement would be revocable."

Councilman George Pierce said he was contacted by one of the residents Monday and the residents are excited about it.

The City Council also on Monday recognized Katherine Gorham and Leigh Belcher, president and executive director of the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation, respectively, who announced the beginning of the capital campaign for the planned Veterans Memorial at Altadena Valley Park.

The campaign will officially kick off during the city’s Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 7, with a goal of raising $100,000 toward the memorial’s construction via sales of dedicated bricks and other methods.

“We will have a few different ways that people can be involved, including a brick campaign and some naming rights," Belcher said. ”We're excited about it because Vestavia needs this.”

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry on Monday issued a proclamation recognizing November as Small Business Month and Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday.

Katherine McRee, owner of The Lily Pad and president of the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, highlighted a citywide campaign offering Vestavia Hills shoppers a chance to win one of several baskets with items valued at $25 and donated by Vestavia Hills businesses.

“Each time they go shop at the different places all across our city, they can register to win one of the baskets," McCree said. "I think it's a fun, unique way to get people out, enjoying our small businesses, and to continue shopping locally all year long."