Vestavia council OKs elevated wheelchair ramp from U.S. 31 to library

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The city of Vestavia Hills is preparing to build a new elevated pedestrian ramp from U.S. 31 to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, just a little north of the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding construction of an elevated handicapped-accessible pedestrian ramp from U.S. 31 to the Library in the Forest.

While the project to add the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31 did provide ways for people in wheelchairs to safely get across the highway, city officials realized in February that it still may be difficult for people in wheelchairs to manage the existing sidewalk network to get from U.S. 31 to the library, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

So the city’s Engineering Department designed an elevated ramp to get people in wheelchairs more directly to the library by way of an elevated ramp through the woods, Downes said. That ramp will connect directly with a sidewalk in front of the library and prevent people in wheelchairs from having to go up a steeper sidewalk along U.S. 31, he said.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The city of Vestavia Hills plans to build an elevated ramp across this ravine between U.S. 31 and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to provide a more direct and easier route for people in wheelchairs.

The project is being managed by the city and should not take long to construct, Downes said. Also, it is 100% funded by a grant, he said.

In other business Monday, the council approved an agreement with Jefferson County that allows Jefferson County to activate a contract with the Alabama County Commissions Association to remove debris from Vestavia Hills in the event of a significant disaster.

The agreement would come into play if a federal disaster was declared and the county’s debris removal resources were stretched thin, Downes said. A large percentage of the cost of debris removal would be reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said.

Downes also updated the council on several road projects in Liberty Park. Paving work has begun but is not complete on Liberty Parkway from the four-way stop at Old Overton Road to the roundabout just past Encompass Health, he said.

The Jefferson County Commission today was scheduled to consider an agreement that allows for the paving of River Run from Liberty Park to Overton Road, and a traffic signal is still slated to go up at the intersection near Community Bank, Downes said. The holdup on the traffic signal is that there is a five-month lead time for receiving the mast arms on the traffic signal poles, so those arms likely won’t be available until early 2027, he said. The county is funding that project as well, he said.

Downes also announced that the citywide survey done every two years should be done this month and will include many questions about various aspects of city life but also specific questions related to the library branch/community center proposed to be built in the eastern part of the city.

He also shared that Vestavia Hills city employees committed $45,000 to the United Way campaign this year, which he said was more than any other governmental entity in Jefferson County.

Mayor Ashley Curry and the rest of the City Council also took time to recognize November as Small Business Month and Nov. 21 as Small Business Saturday this year.

Watch the video of Monday’s council meeting here.