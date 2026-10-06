Vestavia council moves forward with study for eastern library/community center

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Facebook page People take part in an art class at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sept. 21, 2026.

The Vestavia City Council on Monday night voted to move forward with all phases of a study regarding construction of a new library/community center in the eastern part of the city.

Money for construction of a library/community center didn’t make it into the 2027 budget approved last month, and there was debate among council members about whether such a facility was a high priority.

The City Council in January approved the first phase of a study regarding such a facility, but some initial online meetings of a steering committee lacked consensus about moving forward with the project, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The previous ordinance approved in January required council consensus to move forward with the second and third phases of the study, and the vote by the City Council on Monday night gave the full go-ahead to complete the study.

Williams Blackstock Architects is leading the effort and will be conducting town hall meetings to better determine what types of spaces and amenities are desired by the community. City officials also plan to use a citywide survey the city does every two years to gather input about a potential satellite library/community center in eastern Vestavia.

That survey is scheduled to be done this fall, with results hopefully available by January, Downes said.

Williams Blackstock Architects then will take a deeper look at space and programming needs, come up with conceptual designs and floor plans and develop cost estimates for various components.

The goal will be to have a report ready for the City Council by the time it has its strategic planning meetings in February, Downes said. “Then the council will have to make a decision about where to go from there,” he said.

While the study will help identify how much a library/community center would cost, there currently is no funding for construction, Downes said. The city plans to borrow up to $46 million in short-term and long-term debt in fiscal 2027, and all of that money now is allocated for other projects.

In years past, estimates for a new library/community center in eastern Vestavia have ranged from $5 million to $10 million, Downes said. Some of that money is expected to come from private donations raised by the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation, but the city was expected to put up the lion’s share of the money.

“The council will ultimately have to make a decision on what that strategy will be,” Downes said.

It’s always possible some of the projects already on the table will come in under the current budget estimates, but that won’t be known until those projects are bid, he said. They could come in over cost estimates, he said.

There’a also the possibility of the city getting grant money to help with a library or saving money on regular city operations, Downes said.

Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said the city frequently exceeds its revenue projections and puts that money into capital projects at the end of the year. With more businesses opening in The Bray at Liberty Park, revenues should continue to increase, she said. Also, the new Walmart Neighborhood Market slated to be built in Cahaba Heights should provide a boost to city coffers as well.

But Downes said, from a conservative budgeting standpoint, the city can’t count on revenue growth until it actually happens.

Cook said she’s glad the council agreed to give a full go-ahead to complete the library/community center study.

“We can’t do anything until we have that,” she said “I think this is really strong and important.”

STORMWATER, TRAILS PROJECTS

In other business Monday night, the City Council awarded a $346,125 contract to BLD Services for a stormwater pipe rehabilitation project and a $294,000 contract to Gillespie Construction for construction of recreational trails at Altadena Valley Park.

The stormwater pipe rehabilitation project will be transformational for the city because it will help the city proactively address stormwater infrastructure instead of waiting for systems to fail and reacting to it, he said.

“We want people to know we’re serious about stormwater and public infrastructure, he said.

The city just purchased a new truck that vacuums out storm drains and will help the city clean out inlets faster, Public Services Director Lori Beth Kearley said. The truck has arrived, and crews are being trained on it now, she said.

Also, the pipe lining contract with BLD Services will allow the city to reline existing pipes that have had the bottom rust out without having to dig the pipes out and fully replace them, Kearley said. This will save money and be less disruptive to the public and traffic, she said.

Regarding the $294,000 contract with Gillespie Construction for the recreational trails at Altadena Valley Park, almost $111,000 of that is being covered by grant funding, Downes said.

The City Council also on Monday: